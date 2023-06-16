(The Center Square) - Alaska saw an additional 5,800 jobs added to its economy in May, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The job additions represent a 1.8% increase as most industries grew or remained steady over the year, the DOLWD reported. The only variation in this trend was in the manufacturing sector, which lost 500 jobs over the year and information, which lost an estimated 100 jobs.
“Manufacturing employment, which is mostly seafood processing in Alaska, can vary considerably from year to year. Information has been on a long, gradual decline as the industry adjusts to changing technology.” DOLWD said in its jobs report released Friday.
Meanwhile, other sectors saw considerable growth. Leisure and hospitality grew beyond pre-pandemic levels by adding approximately 2,600 jobs over the year.
Professional and business services grew by 800 jobs and health care added an additional 600 jobs, according to the report.
The number of government jobs also increased. Positions in the federal government grew by over 400, and while local and state government jobs grew, both are still below pre-pandemic levels. Local government added 300 jobs, which also includes those in public schools. State government added 200 jobs, DOLWD said.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in Alaska to 3.6% last month, just below the U.S. rate of 3.7%.
“Alaska’s unemployment rate is typically higher than the nation’s, but that trend has been less consistent during pandemic recovery,” the report said.
Alaska’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9% in April.