(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy called the Legislature into special session as the House and Senate grapple over the budget.
"The people of Alaska need stability to ensure that necessary state services are funded,” Dunleavy said. “As a result, I’m calling a special session so the House and Senate can continue working together to arrive at a base operating budget that will provide for state government and essential services."
The session begins Thursday morning.
The operating budget passed by the House of Representatives in April included a permanent fund dividend of $2,689 per resident. Lawmakers also added more money to education, corrections and public safety, but the budget is nearly $600 million short.
The Senate proposed a leaner budget that cut the PFD from $2,689 to $1,304.
"The budget prevents us from spending our savings, prevents spending our giving out pink slips and a government shutdown," said Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, said in a news conference late Wednesday.
The Senate approved an additional $175 million in spending for K-12 education. The bill did not make it out of the House.
Stevens called the situation a "math problem."
"How do we maintain our savings?" Stevens said. "How do we provide essential services? How do we pay the biggest dividend we are able?"
Gov. Mike Dunleavy met with lawmakers to discuss options, Stevens said previously. One of those options is a 2% state sales tax. Alaska currently has no sales tax.
The bill was never drafted or introduced during the 2023 legislative session. Other ideas mentioned by lawmakers but not passed are a tax on S-corporations that would bring in $140 million and a change in tax deductions from some oil companies that could bring in about $300 million.
Dunleavy is optimistic the special session will be short.
“I have faith in the legislature that an operating budget can be completed and passed in short order," the governor said.