(The Center Square) - A bill that would increase public education funding by $175 million passed the Alaska Senate Thursday and now heads to the House.
If passed into law, Senate Bill 52 would mean an increase to the Base Student Allocation of $680 per student from $5,960 to $6,640.
Alaska spent less per student than the national average in 2019, according to research from the University of Alaska’s Institute of Social and Economic Research. The Senate Education Committee, which sponsored the bill, said base funding for public education in the state has not kept up with inflation.
“After extensive public testimony, it is clear that Alaska’s K-12 public education system is seriously underfunded. A significant investment is needed to allow school districts to recruit and retain good teachers, reduce class sizes, and give Alaska’s children and young adults the education and tools they need to live fulfilling lives,” the Senate Education Committee wrote in a statement. “Senate Bill 52 represents a clear policy choice to make a modest investment in education after years of stagnant funding from the State of Alaska. A BSA increase will help every child and young adult who receives a public education in Alaska.”
The bill would also address student transportation by establishing a school bus driver training course and making funding available to reimburse school districts that operate or subcontract student transportation systems.
“If we can’t get students to the classroom or help them study at residential schools, the resources waiting for them there will not be fully tapped," said Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks. "Without sufficient funding for pupil transportation, school districts may be forced to cut school-bus routes – placing even more of a burden on parents, especially those who pay for childcare. SB 52 helps students in the classroom and helps get them there.”
The bill sets standards for the Department of Education and Early Development, including "a requirement of physical examinations and immunizations in pre-elementary schools."
“Without additional resources, we will see more school closures, continued teacher attrition, and increased class sizes," said Senate Education Committee Chair Löki Gale Tobin, D-Anchorage. "This increase in resources will breathe new life into schools and set Alaska kids up for success with a great public education.”