(The Center Square) - Alaska Senate President Gary Stevens said Tuesday that Gov. Mike Dunleavy pitched lawmakers a 2% state sales tax, among other ideas, as a way to make up for a nearly $600 million budget gap.
The House of Representatives passed an operating budget by a vote of 23-17 on Monday, including a permanent fund dividend of $2,689 per resident. Lawmakers also added more money to education, corrections and public safety but is short by nearly $600 million.
Jeff Turner, Dunleavy's deputy director of communications, said the governor is trying to spur the discussion, but it's up to legislators to decide how to fund the budget.
Alaska does not have a state sales or income tax but relies on money from oil sales and investments.
Stevens said in a Senate Majority Caucus press conference that the caucus has not made any decisions.
"It is a real concern in the caucus, the majority caucus, about any kind of tax, sales tax or income tax, which will then be used to offset a high dividend,' Stevens said.
The sales tax was just one idea proposed by the governor, he said.
"I think the governor is trying to get us out of the pickle we are in and giving us all sorts of options we can look at," Stevens said.
A bill introduced last month by Rep. Ben Carpenter would implement a state sales tax. The legislature would keep half of the revenue from the tax, and the rest would be allocated to certain municipalities, according to the bill's sponsor statement.
The House Ways and Means Committee held a hearing on the bill, but it has not advanced.
The shortfall could come from the constitutional budget reserves, which concerns members of the House Coalition.
"For weeks I have heard members of the majority state 'as a conservative' when speaking, and yet here we are with a budget in the hole by over a half of a billion dollars and thinking nothing of drawing our savings down to a dangerous amount in order to try to pay for it," said Minority Whip Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, in a statement. "I am having a difficult time of making sense of it when in fact we had the opportunity to have a balanced budget with a reasonable dividend, paying all our bills and not drawing from our savings."
House Speaker Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, who supported the budget, said it is "one step closer towards a sustainable fiscal plan for the state of Alaska."
"The looming issue of falling state revenue has cast a shadow over the budgetary process the past few years," Tilton said "This budget – along with the fiscal working group and the thorough work of the House Ways and Means Committee – shines a light at the end of the tunnel."
The Senate Finance Committee holds its first hearing on the budget Wednesday.