(The Center Square) - Alaska lawmakers are considering two bills sponsors said would help improve state school funding.
Senate Bill 52, sponsored by the Senate Education Committee, would increase the base student allocation from $5,960 to $6,960 in fiscal year 2024. School districts would receive an additional $257 million from the state. The BSA would increase another $348 in fiscal year 2025.
The schools are currently underfunded, according to the sponsor statement.
"From 2012 to 2022, Alaska's urban consumer price index increased by 24.6% while Alaska's Base Student Allocation increased by only 4.2%," the statement said.
The bill has hundreds of pages of support from teachers, administrators and parents.
Hannah Dolphin, assistant principal at Mountain View Elementary, said teachers need to make a livable wage.
"We need adequate funding to ensure teachers are supported in their positions," Dolphin said in her testimony. "They need a reasonable class size. We need specialists like interventionists, tutors, and counselors to help negate the negative academic and social/emotional effects that stemmed from the previous years of functioning in a global pandemic."
The bill was heard Thursday by the Senate Finance Committee, and it has been discussed four times by the Senate Education Committee.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has a different approach to increasing school funding. His plan would offer teachers incentives based on a tiered structure.
House Bill 106 and its companion bill, Senate Bill 97, would give full-time teachers $5,000 to $10,000 a year bonuses based on where they teach. The cost is about $58.1 million for the three-year program, which includes $110,000 for an employee to oversee it.
"As a former educator in rural Alaska, I know how big of a difference it makes when a teacher stays in a community for a longer period of time," Dunleavy said when introducing his bill last month. "The labor market for teachers is tight across the country, but this bill will help Alaska school districts recruit and retain qualified teachers for years to come."
The House Education Committee discussed the bill for the second time on Wednesday. Some lawmakers are concerned about what happens when the three years end.
"The government giveth and the government taketh away," said Rep. Tom McKay, R-Anchorage. "It would be pretty hard to take away a raise."
Heidi Teshner, acting education and early development commissioner, said the tiered bonus structure is not the only program under consideration. But it will not be known until the end of the three years if the bonuses work.
The Senate has also heard the bill. No additional hearings are on the legislative schedule.