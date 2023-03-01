(The Center Square) - Alaska senators hope a bill changing the state's retirement system will recruit employees to the state.
Senate Bill 88 would allow state employees and teachers to participate in a defined benefit plan.
The state switched to a defined contribution plan in 2006. An analysis revealed that workers would receive less in retirement than when they were participating in a defined benefit plan, according to a news release from the Senate Majority.
State employees would receive $8,000 a year less after 20 years of service, while peace officers and firefighters would receive $16,000 less, according to the analysis.
"As we see with every industry in Alaska, the state is also having trouble recruiting and retaining experienced workers," said Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, in a statement. "We are at a point where we cannot provide basic government services to the most vulnerable Alaskans, as well as our business community. We need to take steps to become competitive in the labor market, and this legislation could be a major step forward to solve many of the workforce shortages the state is facing."
The retirement policy is affecting more than just state operations, Sen. President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, said.
"Our current system shows we are not competitive, and it's bleeding into the private sector because of the alarming amount of public employee vacancies which is leading to the absence of basic state services and functions," Steven said.
The bill is assigned to the Senate Labor and Commerce and Senate Finance committees, according to the news release.