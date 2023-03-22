(The Center Square) - Alaska Democrats will introduce a bill blocking proposed legislative pay raises approved by the State Officer Compensation Commission.
The commission initially recommended a 2% salary increase for the governor, lieutenant governor and department heads. Lawmakers agreed to a bill rejecting the proposal. Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed the bill, giving lawmakers more time to introduce a bill rejecting the current recommendations.
A newly-appointed SOCC made the same recommendation and included a pay raise for state lawmakers to $84,000 a year.
"The Governor and Lieutenant Governor last received a salary increase in 2011," the SOCC said in its report. "Department heads last received an increase in 2015. For the Governor, this would result in an increase in pay from $145,000 to approximately $176,000 and for the Lieutenant Governor, it would result in an increase from $125,000 to approximately $140,000. For department heads, the increase would be from $141,160.50 to approximately $168,000."
Reps. Cliff Groh, D-Anchorage, Donna Mears, D-Anchorage, and Rep. Maxine Dibert, D-Downtown Fairbanks, are co-sponsoring the bill, according to a news release.
"This process stinks to high heaven," Groh said. "I'm in support of increasing the BSA, providing a decent retirement system for public employees, and fixing Alaska's massive structural deficit."
Lawmakers are also asking the Department of Administration to study salary and benefits classifications to keep them competitive, according to the news release.
"We do need to regularly adjust compensation levels for everyone, but we should focus on supporting police, teachers, and other front-line public servants before funding pay increases for high-level executives and the Legislature," Mears said.
The bill will be presented on the House floor at the "earliest opportunity," the representatives said in the news release.