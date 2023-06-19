(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy trimmed the fiscal year 2024 unrestricted general fund budget by $202.5 million with 46 line-item vetoes before signing it.
Legislators increased the base student allocation by $680 per student, but Dunleavy cut that in half to $340, amounting to $84.7 million outside of the funding formula.
The House Majority said in a statement issued Monday night they agreed with Dunleavy's vetoes.
"It is important to adequately fund education and it is equally important to ensure those dollars are being used most effectively in the classroom," said House Speaker Cathy Tilton, R- Wasilla, in a statement. "I believe the governor's vetoes reflect that balance and the necessity of fiscal responsibility. The Alaska House Majority remains committed to working to address the ongoing needs of our education system and advocate for sustainable funding solutions."
Capital projects at the University of Alaska's Anchorage and Fairbank campuses included in the budget were reduced by $37.5 million.
"However, it is worth noting that crucial initiatives such as UAF Roof repairs, UAA Library funds, and the UAF Drone program have been retained in the budget," the House Majority said in a news release. "These projects play a pivotal role in maintaining excellence within our higher education institutions."
Lawmakers haggled over the budget until the final day of the session before approving a $6.2 billion plan that includes a $1,300 permanent fund dividend. Decreasing oil prices drove down the Department of Revenue's forecast by $246 million for fiscal year 2023 and $679 million for fiscal year 2024, the revenue department said in a report.
Dunleavy said education, public safety and economic development were his priorities. The reductions cut the budget to $5.09 billion.
"This budget is a responsible path for Alaska's financial future," Dunleavy said. "We continue to invest in public safety, public education, and economic development. While this is a responsible budget for FY 24, I look forward to working with lawmakers and Alaskans to establish a long-term, sustainable fiscal plan."
The Department of Public Safety received a $26 million increase, including funding for 34 new positions.
Dunleavy reduced the $5 million allocated for tourism marketing to $2.5 million. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute will receive $5 million more in funding and an additional $5 million will go to the Commerce for Statewide Marketing and Economic Development Initiative, according to the governor.