(The Center Square) - New legislation introduced in the Alaska Senate this week would outlaw "captive audience meetings" in workplace settings, making Alaska just the third state with a similar law.
Senate Bill 109, also called The Employee Free Speech Act, is meant to keep employers from holding mandatory meetings during work hours to discourage employees from joining a labor union.
If enacted, the bill would prohibit employers from taking adverse action against an employee for refusing to attend an employer-sponsored meeting where the primary purpose is to communicate the employer's opinion about religious or political matters, according to the bill.
The legislation was introduced by Sen. Löki Gale Tobin, D-Anchorage, and clarifies that it would not prohibit an employer from hosting a meeting, just from making it mandatory.
It also clarifies the bill would not keep an employer from communicating work-related information, whether required by law to communicate or necessary for an employee to perform their job duties.
"Workers in Alaska should be free to exercise their right to unionize without the threat of coercion," Tobin said in a statement. "In a time when unionization efforts are on the rise across the country, we must ensure that the rights of workers are upheld and protected. No employer should be able to host meetings to espouse their political and religious beliefs and require their employees to attend."
SB 109 has been referred to the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Connecticut passed a similar bill last year with Senate Bill 163, which took effect in July. The bill was panned by business groups who said the bill would not help the state's economy.
"Not only is this bill preempted by federal law, it shows a complete lack of focus by policymakers on the key challenges facing the state's economy and its job creators," said Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.
Previously, Oregon was the only state that outlawed captive audience meetings in the workplace.
In 2020, the National Labor Relations Board sued the State of Oregon to invalidate the statute, arguing that it violates a rule that state and local governments cannot regulate activities otherwise regulated under the National Labor Relations Act, according to The National Review.
The act allows employers to express their opinions on unions as long as that opinion does not contain a "threat of reprisal or force or promise of benefit," according to the NLRA. The lawsuit was dismissed.
Alaska, Connecticut and Oregon all allow union membership as a condition of employment, meaning they're not "right-to-work" states.