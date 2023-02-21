(The Center Square) - The Biden administration is expected to decide on Alaska's Willow Project before the end of the month, and House lawmakers passed a resolution urging its approval.
The Bureau of Land Management backed a plan in an announcement last month that would allow drilling on three sites at the project located on the North Slope Bureau.
The project could bring in between $740 million and $4.75 billion in local, state and federal taxes, according to the 2020 National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska Integrated Activity Plan and Environmental Impact Statement.
The resolution passed by the House of Representatives this week said billions of barrels of oil are located in the area.
"The benefits of the Willow project cannot be understated," said Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak. "Whether we're talking about job creation and workforce development, increased revenue to the state for essential services, or national security, I am happy to see that we all agree that this project will help build a brighter future for Alaskans."
House Speaker Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, said the project would boost the state's economy.
"These projects allow us to balance budgets and provide for a long-term fiscal plan," Tilton said in a statement. "They also bring prosperity in the form of good-paying jobs and local economic stimulus."
The state's legislative delegation is also supporting the Willow Project.
"In the long term, the revenues from Willow will pay for essential state services like public safety and investments in our education system," U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, said in a joint statement with Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan. "Crucially, this revenue source will also give the state options to address large challenges like our changing climate and economic outmigration. At a time when Republican and Democratic leaders in Alaska are both discussing the importance of investing in education to meet these challenges, Willow is the obvious choice to realize the revenue needed for those investments."
ConocoPhillips is developing the project. The company purchased the Willow Project leases in the 1990s, according to information from the Bureau of Land Management.