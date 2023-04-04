(The Center Square) - Alaska has again topped the list of states with the lowest tax burden in the U.S., a new report indicates.
Each year, WalletHub assesses all 50 states based on three tax types – property taxes, individual income taxes and sales/excise taxes – and analyzes the impact these taxes have on the wallets of their residents. Each state is then ranked based on this tax burden impact.
Tax experts indicate that Alaska’s No. 1 designation could act as a double-edged sword for the state regarding revenue streams. Typically, a lower tax collection can help to boost economic growth while also leaving much-needed government programs underfunded, experts say.
“Alaska has the lowest tax burden in the country, at just above 5%,” WalletHub Analyst Liz Gonzalez told The Center Square. “This is mostly because it doesn’t have an income tax, and the sales and excise tax burden is among the lowest nationwide, at 1.47%.”
Property taxes make up the rest of the tax burden for Alaskans. This year, property taxes were an estimated 3.59% of the state’s overall personal income, indicating that more than half of taxes Alaskans are required to pay are on the property.
“If real estate prices also go up due to inflation, then the state’s tax revenues will increase in the near future,” Gonzalez said.
The average total tax burden around the country is roughly 3.18% more than in the Last Frontier and is an estimated 8.24%, per Wallethub’s study. By comparison, the state with the highest tax burden in the nation, Hawaii, is more than double that in Alaska. Hawaii’s residential tax burden hit 12.31% in 2023, according to WalletHub.
Gonzalez said having a lower tax burden average, such as that seen in Alaska, can be advantageous for the quality of life of residents.
“A lower tax burden can drive economic growth,” she said. “Because people don’t pay an income tax and have low sales taxes, they are encouraged to spend more. At the same time, lower taxes can attract businesses to the state.”
Having a tax burden that is too low can create some complications in how a state funds and manages its state-assisted programs.
“Lower taxation can mean fewer investments in things like education, healthcare and infrastructure,” Gonzalez said.
When it comes to state revenue, Alaska relies heavily on federal funding, as previously reported. Aside from federal money, Alaska’s largest sources of state income come from its property taxes, services charges, and severance taxes on oil, according to the State Department of Revenue.