(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is drafting a bill to introduce a state sales tax, a spokesman told The Center Square on Wednesday.
Senate President Gary Stevens said Tuesday the governor had discussed a 2% sales tax with lawmakers. Before then, Dunleavy had not mentioned a sales tax.
The House of Representatives passed a proposed budget on Monday that is short nearly $600 million.
The state does not have a sales tax and relies on revenues from oil and investments.
"Given the need to reduce the state's reliance on volatile oil prices, a broad range of ideas have been proposed as the house and senate work on a comprehensive fiscal plan," Dunleavy's office said in a statement emailed to The Center Square. "Governor Dunleavy is engaging with lawmakers to ensure that any plan they develop, and pass will work for Alaskans."
In a Senate Majority Caucus press conference, Stevens said that the caucus had not made any decisions.
"It is a real concern in the caucus, the majority caucus, about any kind of tax, sales tax or income tax, which will then be used to offset a high dividend," Stevens said Tuesday.
A bill introduced last month by Rep. Ben Carpenter would implement a state sales tax. The legislature would keep half of the revenue from the tax, and the rest would be allocated to certain municipalities, according to the bill's sponsor statement.
The House Ways and Means Committee held a hearing on the bill, but it has not advanced.
The Senate Finance has included the budget on its Wednesday afternoon agenda.