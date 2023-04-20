(The Center Square) - Alaska lawmakers are continuing discussions on a carbon offset program that could bring an estimated $80 million to the state coffers.
House Bill 49, proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, would allow the Department of Resources to lease land for carbon management and sell carbon credits. House Bill 50 would create a carbon storage program. The Senate is considering a sister bill.
Dunleavy said in a letter to lawmakers the program could be a long-term fiscal solution for the state that benefits the public by providing new revenue that could fund programs for Alaskans.
"The private sector will benefit from new opportunities for industries associated with the capture, transportation, use and geological storage of carbon dioxide," Dunleavy said in the letter. The state will benefit from an inclusive carbon management strategy that can alleviate investor concerns over Arctic energy and infrastructure projects and strengthen Alaska's resource development opportunities.
John Crowther, deputy director of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, said the carbon capture programs are increasing in the U.S. and worldwide. Federal money is available to help with state programs.
"Alaska's depleted oil and gas fields, saline aquifers, and deep coal seams have significant CO2 storage potential, Crowther said in his presentation. "Alaska has important competitive advantages – we own the pore space and we know the reservoirs."
Thirteen states have comprehensive legislation on carbon capture. North Dakota opened its first facility last year.
As for carbon reduction, Crowther said that it is hard to measure.
"I believe the measurement that is done through these projects is more associated with the amount of carbon in the biomass, as opposed to the measurements of the atmosphere," Crowther said. "The atmosphere of being global, with it being very hard to assess a very incremental change on a global scale but much more manageable to measure."
The House Finance Committee will hold another meeting on HB 50 next Friday.