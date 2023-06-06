(The Center Square) - Alaska has the third worst state economy in the U.S., according to a new report.
Economic activity, health, and innovation potential were the key factors used to rank states. The personal finance website WalletHub evaluated those three factors with 28 relevant metrics.
Alaska ranked 49th, only outranking Louisiana and West Virginia for the worst economy. The three key factors analyzed the state last for economic activity, 44th for economic health, and 41st for innovation potential.
The category economic activity considered a state’s change in GDP, the share of fast-growing firms, state gross public debt as a percent of GDP, exports per capita, and startup activity.
Alaska had the lowest change in GDP, the report said.
For economic health, metrics included the unemployment rate, the underemployment rate, change in nonfarm payrolls, change in the total civilian labor force, median annual household income adjusted for cost of living, growth in state personal income, government surplus/deficit per capita, growth in the number of businesses, the level of impoverished population, fiscal health, building-permit activity, average educational attainment of recent immigrants, among other metrics.
Alaska is among the states with the lowest state-government surplus per capita, according to the WalletHub report.
Alaska’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9% in April, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. That’s slightly above the national unemployment rate of 3.4% during the same month.
The report also looked at the share of jobs in high-tech industries, the percentage of jobs considered STEM employment, independent inventor patents per 1,000 working-age population, and entrepreneurial activity.
Alaska was among the three states with the fewest independent inventor patents.
States with the best economies were Washington, Utah, Massachusetts, Colorado, and California.
Other than Alaska, the remaining states with the worst economies included Hawaii, Mississippi, Louisiana, and West Virginia.