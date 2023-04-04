(The Center Square) - Alaska lawmakers praised a decision by a federal judge not to award a preliminary injunction that would have stopped a drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
Environmental groups asked for an injunction to stop what is known as the Willow Project after it was approved by the Biden administration last month. The approval allows ConocoPhillips to drill for oil in three locations.
U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason rejected a motion from the environmental groups to halt the project.
The project has bipartisan support among state and federal lawmakers.
"With this decision, the court acknowledges the years that the Willow Project has already spent under extensive litigation and environmental review, the approval of multiple levels of government, and the strong support for the project from the majority of affected Alaska Native groups," said U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska. "It's finally time for Alaskans to get to work, and I look forward to seeing construction begin as we await the final resolution of this case."
Members of Alaska's House Majority said it is time to get to work on the project.
"This is tremendous news for everyone involved, especially the people of Alaska," said House Speaker Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. "We are ready for this major project and all the benefits it will provide for decades to come."
Environmental groups included in the Defenders of Wildlife suit said they will not stop challenging the project.
"Although the White House and Department of Interior were not persuaded to stop Willow despite the advocacy of more than 5 million individuals, we are now using the power of the law to restore some balance. While this particular round of the legal challenge did not produce the outcome we had hoped for, our court battle continues," said Erik Grafe, deputy managing attorney in Earthjustice's Alaska Regional Office, in a statement posted on Defenders of Wildlife's website. "We will do everything within our power to protect the climate, wildlife, and people from this dangerous carbon bomb."