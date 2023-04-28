(The Center Square) - Reports show that opioid-related deaths doubled from 2020 to 2021, with fentanyl-related deaths increasing from 58 to 145.
Coleman Cutchins, a clinical pharmacist with the Alaska Department of Public Health, said like many states across the nation, Alaska has seen a growing number of deaths related to overdoses related to an increase in street usage of illicit derivatives of synthetic opioids.
"I don't know that many states are seeing increases in opioid addiction, but what is increasing is overdose and deaths," Cutchins told The Center Square in a phone interview. "Something really different in the current wave of the opioid epidemic we are is…we are now in this wave of synthetics. Prior to this wave, there was more worry about people getting addicted [to opioids] because of all the negative benefits of addiction, but a lot of people dying right now are not addicted. That's what is so scary."
The appetite for drugs like heroin has waned, Cutchins said.
"There are many places in the US where you can't even buy heroin anymore because there is no market for it because everyone wants fentanyl," explained Cutchins. "And, when we talk about [street] fentanyl, we're not talking about [medical] fentanyl, we're talking about fentanyl analogs, or illicit versions, chemical derivatives of fentanyl….fentanyl that is coming from the same illicit pipelines that cocaine and heroin come from."
Shirley Young, public relations manager for the Alaska Department of Health, said the overdose death rates in Alaska were highest among people aged 25 to 34.
"Overdose rates were higher in men than women, and Alaska Native and American people experienced disproportionately higher overdose death rates," Young said. "By geography, the Anchorage Public Health Region had the state's highest overdose death rate in 2021," Young added.
A newly drafted bill from Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy seeks to change that growing number of opioid-related deaths. Dunleavy's recently-introduced Senate Bill 133 would make millions of dollars awarded to Alaska from opioid lawsuit settlements available for drug abuse education and rehabilitation efforts,
The bill would create two state reserves – the Opioid Settlement Investment Fund and the Opioid Remediation Fund.
According to the bill, The Opioid Settlement Investment Fund, also known as OSIF, would allow for the state's Department of Revenue to pool together and invest money received by Alaska from settlements paid as a result of multi-state lawsuits filed against several pharmaceutical companies manufacturing narcotics and their distributors in recent years.
Alaska was awarded $58.5 million in February 2022, to be paid over 18 years, for its part of the national deal with Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, according to the settlement agreements. The state has agreed to $21.5 million to be paid overtime from settlements with Walmart, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergan finalized last December.
With additional agreements pending with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens, the state has predicted future awards from pharmaceutical settlements related to opioids to be close to $8.5 million.
Young said if the bill is passed, the DOH plans to use the source funding to support their "core strategies" to combat opioid misuse in the state, including "Prevention, Treatment, Harm Reduction and Recovery."
"We know what we want to do, and a lot of it is centered around prevention," Cutchins said. "It goes back to, 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.' As is the case with all diseases we really think of, prevention is key."
The Senate Finance Committee will hold its first hearing on the bill on May 4.