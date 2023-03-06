(The Center Square) - Alaska lawmakers filed a joint resolution Monday that would ban lawmakers from spending the Permanent Fund's earning reserves account.
House Joint Resolution 9 would combine the permanent fund principal and earnings reserve accounts.
"Right now, only part of the Permanent Fund is protected," said Rep. Cliff Groh, D-Anchorage. "Current law allows the Legislature to spend the entire Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve Account by a simple majority vote. We need this constitutional amendment to prevent the Legislature from blowing a critical part of the Permanent Fund in a spree."
The change is recommended by the Permanent Fund's Trustees and the bipartisan Fiscal Policy Working Group, according to a news release from Groh and seven lawmakers.
"Under this proposed amendment, the Legislature would be allowed to appropriate each year a maximum of 5% of the market value of that new constitutionally safeguarded account as calculated over the first five of the preceding six fiscal years," the lawmakers said in their news release. "Experts have told the Legislature that these limits make that spending rate sustainable under this Percent of Market Value system."
The resolution would require a two-thirds vote from the House and Senate to pass and would not be subject to a veto from the governor, lawmakers said.
"We can't leave a critical part of the Permanent Fund out there looking like a tempting piggy bank for the Legislature," said Rep. Jesse Sumner, R-Wasilla. "Constitutionalizing the POMV draw will ensure the stability of the Permanent Fund for future generations."
The resolution is referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.