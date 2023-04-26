(The Center Square) - A possible sales tax is one alternative likely to be presented in the waning weeks of the Alaska Legislature, but it is not the only one.
Lawmakers have other proposals that, while not as lucrative and possibly as permanent as a sales tax, could help the state's financial woes.
"One of them has to do with taxing S-corporations," said Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, said during a news conference this week. "It brings in about an estimated $140 million."
A second proposal would change the deductions that oil companies use and would bring in about $300 million, Giessel said.
Senate President Gary Stevens mentioned an internet tax but did not give specifics.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is preparing a bill that would implement Alaska's first statewide sales tax, per a spokesman last week.
"Members of the entire House did have a private meeting with the governor at which point he laid out a financial model and spreadsheets that allowed for different sizes of sales taxes of maybe income taxes with exemptions, all the elements the different elements that might go into adjusting the state's fiscal situation," said House Majority Leader Dan Saddler.
Lawmakers are searching for revenue options beyond the state's dependency on the oil industry and investments. A proposed budget passed by the House of Representatives is short nearly $600 million. Lawmakers are also considering increases to the base student allocation for schools and teacher pay increases.
Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake/Denali, said he didn't think there would be a focus on just one bill.
"They will all come together as a package," McCabe said during a news conference. "Because of Alaska's constitution, we cannot have an omnibus.
Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, said a possible sales tax is not a popular idea.
"There's a lot of rural communities now that have a significant sales tax and to add to is is only more onerous for those smaller communities," Stutes said during a news conference held by the House Minority Caucus. "And I am not hearing from the people I talk to a lot of support for a sales tax."
With less than 22 days left in the session, lawmakers are concerned there will not be enough time to pass a sales tax.
"The likelihood of anything happening this particular session, I don't see it as very likely at all," said Rep. Dan Ortiz, I-Ketchikan.