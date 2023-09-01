(The Center Square) - Alaska gas prices remain well above the national average as motorists prepare to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The cost for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $4.62 in Alaska, up a nickel from a week ago, according to AAA. Alaska motorists paid $4.83 a gallon a year ago.
National gas prices are at $3.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.
In some regions, the average cost is over $5, with Sitka having the highest gas prices at $5.38 a gallon. The lowest prices are in the Ketchikan Gateway region, where gas costs $4.41.
Travel demand was not as high this year even though gas prices were lower, according to AAA.
“With visits to the pump rather flat and the price of oil hovering around the $80 per barrel mark, the national average for a gallon of gas will likely stay where it is through this holiday weekend,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks."
The southern states have the country's lowest fuel prices, led by Mississippi, where gas is $3.30 a gallon. The highest prices are in California, where the average is $5.30, according to AAA.