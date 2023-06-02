(The Center Square) - Alaska ranked 26 among the 50 states for its property tax structure but third overall for its state business tax climate, according to a report.
The ranking is the same as last year, according to the report from independent tax policy nonprofit the Tax Foundation. The state placed 25th in 2021.
The report considered state and local taxes on real and personal property, net worth, and asset transfers when scoring states as part of its 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index.
“Across the nation, property taxes impose one of the most substantial state and local tax burdens that businesses face. In fiscal year 2021, taxes on real, personal, and utility property accounted for almost 39 percent of all taxes paid by businesses to state and local governments, according to the Council on State Taxation,” the report said.
Alaska is among the states that allow for personal property taxes, though not all municipalities have chosen to do so. However, Alaska does not levy taxes on inheritance.
Alaskans pay an estimated $2,276 in state and local property taxes per capita. Property taxes paid as a percentage of owner-occupied housing was 1.04%, according to the Tax Foundation.
Alaska caps the amount of property taxes that a municipality can levy at 3%, according to the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development.
All property in Alaska is considered taxable unless specifically exempted by law. Some exemptions include government-owned property, senior citizens or disabled veterans, and property used for non-profit educational, religious, hospital, charitable, and cemetery purposes, according to the Department of Commerce.
Alaska does not tax individual income or levy a state sales tax.
States that scored the worst in the report included Connecticut, New York, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia.
The top-ranking states were Indiana, New Mexico, Idaho, Delaware, and Nevada.