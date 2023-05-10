(The Center Square) - Alaska lawmakers introduced a bill that would speed up wait times for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in light of recent delays.
Pandemic flexibilities, technology issues, and workforce shortages are blamed for the distribution slowdown of the program.
House Bill 196 would install broad-based categorical eligibility, raising the income eligibility for SNAP benefits from 130% to 200% of the federal poverty level. Currently, 41 other states, plus the District of Columbia, Guam, and the Virgin Islands, have implemented BBCE, according to the Alaska House Coalition.
"Hunger is one of the biggest issues facing Alaskans. Broad-based categorical eligibility should be part of the state's broader strategy to address food security," said Representative Donna Mears, D-Anchorage, who serves on the Alaska Food Security Task Force.
The bill would also remove the household asset test, preventing individuals from becoming ineligible due to modest savings.
It comes after plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health over delayed food stamp benefits agreed to put litigation on hold while efforts are underway to address the backlog. The Division of Public Assistance, which is responsible for issuing SNAP benefits, must meet specific benchmarks during the six-month stay of litigation as it works through the delays.
SNAP is federally funded, with the state paying half the costs of operating the program, according to the Alaska Department of Public Health.
“Alaska is committed to taking the necessary steps to resolve this backlog and get benefits to Alaskans who need them,” said Department of Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg at the time. “We are continuing to hire more employees and bring on additional support. We are improving our processing practices and infrastructure, in order to improve timely decision-making for Alaskan SNAP beneficiaries. We appreciate the plaintiffs’ collaboration in reaching this agreement, which reflects the Department’s ongoing commitment to addressing the SNAP application backlog.”
The bill is assigned to the House Health and Social Services Committee.