(The Center Square) – Alaska’s unemployment claims rose slightly last week, data from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) showed.
The department’s weekly report showed during the week ending April 2, a total of 908 people filed for unemployment benefits, an increase of 52 from the week before, when 856 people filed for unemployment.
Nationally, unemployment claims fell from 171,000 to 166,000 that same week, which demonstrated a decrease of 5,000 people seeking unemployment benefits, according to the report.
The four-week moving average also showed a decline, the department said. It set the four-week moving average at 170,000 for the week ending April 2, which was 8,000 fewer than the previous week’s revised average.
In Alaska, 5,818 people received unemployment insurance benefits during the week ending March 26, which demonstrated a decrease of 308 from the week before, when 6,126 people were receiving unemployment insurance, according to the report.
Comparing the claims filed in the state during the week ending March 26 with the previous week showed a slight decrease of 61 people and a large decrease compared with the same week a year ago. The department’s data showed a decrease of 2,474 people filing unemployment claims during the week ending March 26 last year.
Across the U.S., more than 1.5 million people received unemployment benefits during the week ending March 26, an increase of 17,000 people compared with the previous week, according to the DOL. The report said the four-week moving average for insured unemployed decreased by 35,250 people from the week before.
Continued weeks claimed for unemployment benefits nationally decreased during the week ending March 19. Additionally, 52,806 fewer people filed for unemployment than the previous week, the department said. Among those claiming unemployment during that week, 8,777 were former federal civilian employees and 338 were newly discharged veterans, according to the report.