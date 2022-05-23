(The Center Square) - Alaska’s April unemployment rate remained unchanged from the revised March rate and continued to trend higher than the national average, labor statistics show.
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development released its monthly employment numbers showing the state’s economy added 6,700 jobs since April 2021 but is still 11,800 below pre-pandemic job numbers.
Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% last month, while the U.S. national rate was 3.6%. Alaska’s unemployment rate has trended higher than the national average since mid-2020.
Employment data show jobs in public education are also lagging behind pre-pandemic levels. While local government added 900 jobs in the last 12 months, it is still down 1,800 from April 2019, which the report says was mainly in the public education sector.
“Most public schools and university campuses operated in person this school year after a remote 2020-2021, resulting in higher employment, but total state government employment fell over the year with the phase-out of temporary pandemic-related positions,” labor officials said in the report.
State government employment was 1,700 less than pre-pandemic numbers. Federal employment remained unchanged over the year and is still 500 more than in April 2019.
Though struggling to return to pre-pandemic employment heights, the numbers show general improvement from 2021. The only industry groups to report job losses were manufacturing, which reported a decrease of 1.8% or 200 jobs, information which reported a decrease of 100 jobs, education and health also reported 100 fewer jobs, and health care dropped by 300 jobs, the report said.