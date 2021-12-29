(The Center Square) – Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer said he is not running for reelection when his term ends in 2022 but has big plans for his last year in office.
Meyer's priorities include finishing the redistricting process, election integrity and ballot initiatives that include a possible constitutional convention, Meyer said in a news release.
“I feel that being impartial and not running for office will free me up to meet these challenges head-on and without bias or conflict,” Meyer said Tuesday. “This will be an election unlike any other, and it will require all my focus.”
Overseeing the Division of Elections is part of Meyer’s duty as lieutenant governor.
Meyer and Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced what they called an “election integrity” bill just before Meyer announced he would not seek another term. The bill would require more scrutiny of voter rolls and training for police officers on how to investigate voter fraud, according to information released about the bill, which is still being drafted.
Meyer spent eight years in the Anchorage Assembly, eight in the House of Representatives and 10 in the state Senate. He was elected lieutenant governor in 2018.
“Almost 30 years ago, I decided to run for the Anchorage Assembly," Meyer said. "I committed myself to public service. After eight years on the Assembly, eight in the House of Representatives, 10 in the State Senate, and now heading into my fourth year as Lt. Governor, I was driven by that commitment of listening to Alaskans, serving their interests, and doing my best every day."