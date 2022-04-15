(The Center Square) – Alaska’s job count has yet to rebound to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to a report from the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (DOLWD).
Alaska experienced an increase of 6,800 jobs between March 2021 and March 2022, an improvement of 2.3%, according to DOLWD. Data shows, however, the job count is lagging 11,900 jobs behind March 2019, a year before the pandemic began.
Unemployment in Alaska has run higher than the national average since October 2020, according to the report. Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in March decreased to 5%, while the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.
The numbers are an improvement from the 5.6% unemployment rate in Alaska during February and continued the trend of a falling unemployment rate in the state since it spiked to 11.9% in April 2020, according to DOWLD.
Alaska’s 2.3% increase in jobs over the past year included 2,700 more jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector, but still 2,800 fewer than the amount of jobs the sector had in March 2019, according to the report.
Trade, transportation and utilities added 2,200 more jobs since March 2021, only 100 fewer than the year before the pandemic, data shows. Meanwhile, there are about 2,900 fewer jobs related to oil and gas in Alaska compared with March 2019. Last month experienced a total of 7,200 jobs in that sector, an improvement of 500 more than March 2021.
Jobs in local government are still thousands fewer than pre-pandemic levels. In March, local government jobs increased by 700 over the year but still lag 2,100 behind the job levels in March 2019. The DOLWD reported public education represents the largest part of that figure, echoing a teacher shortage trend seen nationally.
State government employment decreased over the past year with 500 fewer jobs last month than the same month a year ago and down 1,400 from March 2019, according to the report.
“Most public schools and university campuses have operated in person this school year after a remote 2020-2021, resulting in higher employment,” labor officials said in the report. “However, total state government employment fell over the year with the phase-out of temporary pandemic-related positions.”
The number of federal jobs declined by 100 positions since March 2021,but it is the only sector slightly higher than its pre-pandemic level, according to the department.