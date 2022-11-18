(The Center Square) - Alaska gained 6,100 jobs in October when compared to the same time last year, but the state's unemployment rate increased slightly, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The biggest winner is the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 2,900 jobs year over year, a 9.7% gain, according to DLWD statistics.
"Although Alaska had moved past the peak visitor period by October, a small number of cruise ships continued to arrive through the middle of the month," the agency said in a news release.
The number of jobs in leisure and hospitality remains lower than in 2019, before the COVID-related pandemic, by 1,700 jobs.
The number of jobs in the transportation, utilities and warehousing industries is now above pre-pandemic levels by 300 jobs. The sector added 2,000 jobs in October 2022, when compared to the same month last year.
Jobs in the state's oil and gas industry increased by 300 from October 2021 to October 2022 but remain below 2019 levels by 2,700. The state's mining industry has also not caught up to 2019 levels, with 2,400 fewer jobs in October 2022 than in October 2019.
State government jobs dropped by 900 year-over-year. Education and health care jobs also declined by 400 jobs. Both sectors are still below 2019 levels, according to the DLWD.
The number of jobs in the state is more than 10,000 lower than in October 2019, the agency said.
The state's October unemployment rate was 4.5%, a tenth of a percentage point higher than the state's September rate. The national unemployment rate is 3.7%.