(The Center Square) - Although the percentage of “A” ranked hospitals in Alaska remains low, a recent report confirms the state’s national ranking for hospital safety when compared to others nationwide has improved since earlier this year.
According to the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Rankings reports, Alaska is now ranked at 37th in the nation. The state jumped up four ranks since the last evaluation in spring 2022.
Hospitals that participate in the study are given an “A” through “F” ranking depending on the quality of their services. Detailed reports for each hospital also show the effectiveness of the institution’s ability to manage risks such as infections, surgery complications, harmful events for patients, practice errors, and adequate staffing.
Six regional hospitals were evaluated in Alaska as part of the study. Only one – Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer – received an “A” ranking. Alaska Regional Medical Center in Anchorage was the only state hospital to receive a “B” ranking. The majority of the hospitals, four in total, were given a “C” ranking. There were no “D” or “F” rankings given in Alaska.
While Alaska’s overall ranking improved, the state’s numerical score did not change and remained low at 16.7%. The Leapfrog report attributes Alaska’s rise in rank to a drop in four state’s – Wisconsin, Arizona, Nebraska and Vermont – overall scoring. Wisconsin, which had previously been ranked at 40th, dropped to 41st in the nation, while Arizona fell to 43rd from 35th. Vermont, which had also been ranked at 35th, dropped to 49th, and Nebraska is now ranked at 46th from previously being ranked 33rd.
Conducted biannually, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses an expert panel of physicians to evaluate the overall safety in 3,000 hospitals across the nation based on three metrics: process, structural and outcome measures. These metrics examine safety in terms of everything from staff responsiveness to the outcomes of patient care.