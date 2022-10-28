(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the Inflation Reduction Act and her Republican opponent also pointed fingers at the Biden administration for record-high inflation in debate held Thursday night.
Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro fielded questions from moderators and the public in the last debate before the Nov. 8 general election.
Chesbro addressed inflation first, calling it a worldwide problem.
"It's happening all over the world because of the pandemic, because of supply chains and really it's happening because we are buying too much stuff," Chesbro said. "Part of inflation is demand."
Murkowski, who is seeking her fourth term in the Senate, said the focus should be on the supply side.
"We've got an administration that actually views resource production as a liability rather than an asset," Murkowski said. "So it is about increasing supply. It's also about spending and doing so in a way that is meaningful, that does not drive up inflation further. What was just passed, the Inflation Reduction Act, which was anything but, only served to increase inflation."
Tshibaka also blamed the Biden administration.
"Since Biden's been elected, they've added $5 trillion to our national debt and the incumbent has been a part of this,' Tshibaka said. "But that's not the only thing. We need to turn on energy and gas production in America so that we can become independent again. Support growth in manufacturing by reducing regulations and also reduce the cost of health care. We can do that by opening up competition and directly negotiating with pharmaceutical companies for lower prescriptions."
The debate was sponsored by Alaska Public Media, KTOO and Alaska's News Source.
Murkowski, Tshibaka, Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelly won a ticket to the general election by winning more votes in the state's first ranked-choice voting primary. Kelly suspended his campaign.
Early absentee and in-person early voting began Monday in Alaska. More than 50,000 Alaskans have cast their ballots as of Friday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.