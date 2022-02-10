(The Center Square) – Alaska’s chief justice wants lawmakers to approve funding that would allow courts to remain open to the public on Friday afternoons.
Chief Justice Daniel Winfree said during his state of the judiciary address he is requesting a little more than $1 million to fund additional staff hours on Friday afternoons for court staff who perform clerical services, administrative work and provide customer service.
Winfree said the courts made the decision to close to the public on Friday afternoons when they faced a 10% budget cut around 2015. The move saved about $2 million a year, according to Winfree.
“It was necessary at the time,” Winfree said during Wednesday's address. “But we always recognized and appreciated that many of you advocated that we get back to business on Friday afternoons. Our plan is for a measured but steady return to the full-week schedule.”
If lawmakers approve the funding, existing staff members would be able to choose to stay on the shorter schedule, and new employees would be put on the full schedule.
“We don’t seek additional funding like this lightly, but we think that this is a prudent and responsible investment,” Winfree said.
Winfree also asked lawmakers to approve $1 million in funding for computer software and network-related services. He said the money primarily would be allocated for unanticipated costs in securing computer networks in light of last year’s cyberattack on the court system.
Though Winfree said they were fortunate no personal information was compromised and fiscal damage was kept to a minimum, he warned a similar attack could not be allowed to reoccur.
“The court system simply cannot risk a future attack gaining access to our networks,” Winfree said. “The risks from not fully protecting our sensitive information are just too high, and the bulk of the budget request will fund services necessary to protect and safeguard judicial operations.”
The judiciary also is seeking $136,000 to fund therapeutic court treatment services that are not covered by Medicaid. Winfree called the program a “nontraditional but effective” solution to legal problems.
“They are an alternative way to work with criminal defendants suffering from some underlying issues likely driving their conduct,” Winfree said. “The therapeutic court team uses intensive therapies to address the root problems. And in addition, participants get focused help – social workers and coordinators – to get stable housing and a job.”
Winfree said the program is meant to break negative cycles defendants often find themselves in, adding the people who go through the program are less likely to have another brush with the legal system than those who are sentenced to jail time. It usually takes participants about 12 to 18 months to graduate from the therapeutic court system process, Winfree said.
“It’s a winning program for safer communities and diverting people from the revolving door of the justice system,” Winfree said.