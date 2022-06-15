(The Center Square) – Two rivers will soon receive the first salmon donation of the year, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced.
The donation will go to communities negatively impacted by poor salmon returns to the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers.
The partnership between Alaska, Kwik’Pak Fisheries, Alaska Interior Fish Processors, Tanana Chiefs Conference, Copper River Seafoods, and Lynden Air Cargo, Air Land Transport, will bring 12,928 pounds of Keta salmon to the region.
“I am pleased to see our partnerships continue for a second year to help our fellow Alaskans in need. While this salmon donation is no substitution for subsistence fishing, it is our hope that it can temporarily help fill the gap as we monitor the 2022 salmon returns to the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers,” Dunleavy said. “The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force’s work is underway, and they are committed to finding long-term, sustainable solutions to aid in the region’s salmon runs. I thank our partners, our diligent employees with the Department of Fish and Game, and our Task Force volunteers for their ongoing efforts to address this matter.”
Alaska’s Commissioner of the Department of Fish & Game Douglas Vincent-Lang, praised the decision, saying that it will improve food security for the state’s residents.
“The governor’s correct. It’s great to have this team together helping Alaskans with food security,” Vincent-Lang said in a press release. “On the science side, we have the bycatch task force looking at ways to reduce salmon bycatch, the recent multinational Pan Pacific expedition gathering data in the North Pacific to assess factors affecting marine survival of salmon, and the world-renowned fisheries scientists at ADF&G all working in concert identifying possible solutions to improve the sustained yield for which we strive in these precious resources.”
This is not the first time in recent years that the state has made this kind of salmon donation. In 2021, Alaska gave two salmon donations, totaling 36,542 pounds, to the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers. The state also coordinated the delivery of an additional 8,874 pounds of donated salmon to the region last summer.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced in May the allocation of $132 million to Alaska for fishery disasters in recent years. Of that, $56 million will go to the Yukon River Salmon Fishery.
Last year, Governor Dunleavy signed an administrative order which created the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force. The purpose of the Task Force is to “help better understand unintended bycatch of high-value fishery resources in state and federal waters,” according to the governor’s office.
Members of the Task Force include subsistence users on both the Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers; individuals representing Alaska Natives, personal use and sport fish, trawlers, salmon and halibut fishing’ and Community Development Quota (CDQ) entities.
The Task Force has met each month since January 2022. It plans to give the governor a report with recommendations by the end of November 2022.