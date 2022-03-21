(The Center Square) – The split of Alaska's Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) into two departments will provide better outcomes for the public and greater responsiveness, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said.
The governor announced his plan to divide the department into the Department of Health and the Department of Family and Community Services in January via executive order. The Legislature could have voted to override the executive order but did not.
The change become effective July 1.
DHHS takes the biggest chunk out of the state budget and is the largest department. The department received $3.4 billion of the state’s $9.02 billion budget in fiscal year 2021, according to the governor’s office. Commissioner Adam Crum oversees more than 3,200 employees.
The DHHS budget is "bigger than 12 other state departments’, the legislature, court system and Governor’s office combined," according to a news release from Dunleavy's office.
The newly-formed Department of Family and Community Services will include 1,820 full-time employees and have a budget of $430,759, according to information from DHHS.
The Department of Health will have 1,446 full-time employees and a budget of just more than $3 million. About 1 in 4 Alaskans are on Medicaid, which is the largest part of the state budget, Dunleavy said.
The change will solve several issues, including staffing problems in the Office of Children's Services, Dunleavy said. The staff turnover is at 40%, Dunleavy said.
Both departments will have a tribal liaison to help tribal governments with the changes, according to DHSS.
"Not only will this drive down costs over what we think, a short period of time, but I think we're going to see an improvement in the response time, the implementation of programs and the outcomes," Dunleavy said at a news conference. He did not specify how it would drive down costs. An email to Dunleavy's administration was not immediately returned.
The governor proposed splitting the departments last year but withdrew his executive order. Senate President Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, said the change was not a political decision.
"This was a decision specifically designed to improve services to our most vulnerable Alaskans and to identify cost reductions and efficiencies," Micciche said.
Services will not be disrupted while the changes are being made, Crum said.
Dunleavy is expected to appoint a commissioner between now and July 1. Department officials will contact stakeholders and work on changes to signage, according to information from the department.