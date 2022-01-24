(The Center Square) – The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded more than $2.6 million to tribal groups and villages in Alaska for public transportation needs.
The money, which will be dispersed to seven groups in differing amounts, is part of an FTA program that awards money in competitive and formula grants to federally recognized tribal entities.
The largest grant was awarded to the Kenaitze Indian Tribe, located across the central Kenai Peninsula. A $1.1 million grant will fund a pilot program for a fixed-route service for its tribal members. It is meant to supplement existing services and provide “an affordable transportation option,” according to the FTA.
The second-largest grant – $961,177 – was awarded to the Seldovia Village Tribe to build a new ferry dock for the Seldovia Bay Ferry.
“This project will improve safety, mobility and service reliability for residents who use the service to access jobs, education and community services in Seldovia, Alaska,” the FTA wrote on its website.
Other grants included $176,600 for the Asa’carsarmiut Tribe in Mountain Village for ongoing operations and to buy vehicles.
The Huslia Village received two grants. A $114,150 grant will purchase a new vehicle that meets Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for people in Huslia and the Birch Grove Subdivision. The Huslia Village also was awarded an additional $107,139 to fund operations and services.
The Craig Tribal Association in Prince of Wales Island also received two grants. A $45,172 grant will fund the purchase and installation of bus shelters and an additional $25,000 grant will help help the tribe develop a public transit expansion plan.
The Klawock Cooperative Association received a $25,000 grant to develop a transit plan for its community in Prince of Wales Island. The FTA said the goal is to improve access to jobs, health care and economic opportunities.
The Petersburg Indian Association was awarded $12,500 to develop a transit plan.
Funding sources for the grants have specific requirements, cycles and awards processes, according to the FTA. Groups must go through an application process in order to receive the funds.