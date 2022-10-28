(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation.
Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
According to a National Assessment of Education Progress report, Alaska had the lowest score in the nation for fourth-grade reading, and the second lowest in fourth-grade math, beating out only the state of New Mexico by a narrow margin. For eight-grade, the state was second lowest in the nation, just above New Mexico, and was ranked higher than six other states – New Mexico, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama and Delaware – and Washington D.C. in math.
The NAEP reported that National test scores dipped in nearly all states compared to pre-COVID numbers, with many states' scores dropping at a higher rate than Alaska's.
"Alaska's 2022 NAEP results affirm that the priorities established in Alaska's Education Challenge continue to be the right goals for Alaska," said Department of Education & Early Development Acting Commissioner Heidi Teshner. "Given the unprecedented disruptions to traditional schooling during the 2019-2020 and parts of the 2020-2021 school years, this data is a testament to the skill and dedication of Alaska's educators and the support of families to help our students navigate the difficulties of the previous two years."
Alaska fourth-graders scored an average of 204 in reading, 12 points lower than the national average. In math, Alaskan fourth-graders were nine points below the national average, with a state average being 226. Comparing these scores from the last time NAEP reported scores in 2019 before the pandemic, there was no change in scores in reading and a significant dip of six points in the math scores for fourth grade.
For eighth grade, the 2022 scores for reading increased statewide from 2019 by one point and fell four points in math. For 2022, The state's average eighth-grade reading score was 253, 6 points below the national average. In math, eighth graders scored three points lower than the national average, with a score of 270.