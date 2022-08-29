('The Center Square) - Democrat Mary Peltola has the most first place votes in the race to serve as Alaska's lone member of Congress for the next few months.
Peltola has 39.6% of the votes, former Gov. Sarah Palin has 30.9% of the votes and Republican Nick Begich has 27,8% of the votes, according to the latest results released by the Division of Elections.
The results are still unofficial and are not expected to be certified until Friday. The election took place on Aug. 16.
The winner of the special election will serve out the final months of Rep. Don Young's term. Young died in March after serving nearly 50 years in Congress.
Peltola also leads in the primary race to serve out a two-year term in Congress with 36.81% of the votes. Palin is second with 30.21% of the votes, with Begich coming in third with 30.21%. Four candidates can advance to the November general election.
Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is leading in her race for another term. She has 45% of the votes. Her Trump-backed challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, has 38.58% of the votes.
With ranked-choice voting, the top four vote getters in any race advance to the next level regardless of the political party.
In November, a candidate will need a simple majority to win. If no candidate receives a simple majority, the candidate with the fewest votes will be eliminated, and voters who selected the eliminated candidate as their first choice have their votes redistributed to their second choices.