(The Center Square) – Alaska residents told the Senate Finance Committee they are not in favor of two bills that would change the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) formula.
Residents began receiving PFD payments in 1982. They are based on money made from the state's oil sales. The fund is managed by a state-run entity – the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation – and the payments are issued by the Department of Revenue.
Lawmakers are mulling a new, permanent way to distribute the dividend.
Senate Bill 199 would split the PFD 50-50 between the government and residents. The amount of the payment could increase if lawmakers have new revenues that total more than $700 million each year. The payout to residents in 2022 would be $1,100 in 2022 and could be as high as $3,300 by 2030, according to the bill.
Senate Bill 200 would give 75% of the permanent fund disbursements to the state and 25% to the residents. The payout to residents would be $1,250 in 2022 and would rise to an estimated $1,600 by 2030. This formula would give the state a chance to replenish its savings account, according to the a presentation by the Legislative Finance Division.
Most residents said at Monday's meeting of the Senate Finance Committee they wanted lawmakers to revert to the formula established 40 years ago, before the state began using a portion of the PFD to meet state budget requirements.
"We feel like the government is trying to find 'free' money," resident Gary Woody wrote in a letter to lawmakers. "If the state government feels that they need to make money, they need to make their case and ask the people for taxes."
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a constitutional amendment he said will protect the PFD.
"My position remains the same – government should never get more of Alaska’s resource wealth than the people," Dunleavy said in a Twitter post. "That is why my budget provides a PFD that Alaskans expect and deserve, paying the remaining $1,200 of last year’s PFD, and a full 50/50 PFD of $2,500 for this year. And all of this can be accomplished with no new taxes and no permanent fund overdraws."
Two joint resolutions that call for the constitutional amendment have languished in the Legislature since they were introduced at the beginning of the 2021 session.
Dunleavy has included the $1,200 payment for the 2021 dividend in his supplemental budget. Lawmakers said Dunleavy's proposal may be out of the state's reach.
"There's only so much money," Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, said at Monday's Senate Finance Committee meeting. "And we don't have a printing press like they do in Washington, D.C."