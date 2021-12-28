(The Center Square) – The Annual Highway Report from the Reason Foundation ranked Alaska’s roadways 48th among the 50 states.
Alaska was 49th in the last report. The state ranked at the bottom of the list this year for arterial pavement condition, which measures the quality of two- and four-lane roads between the cities.
“More than 8% of Alaska’s rural Interstate pavement quality is poor, eight times higher than peer state Montana,” according to the report’s authors. “Almost 16% of Alaska’s rural arterial pavement quality is poor, more than double peer state Hawaii, and 11 times higher than Montana.”
Alaskan officials spend $98,683 in total disbursements per mile, which earned the state the 34th spot in that category. The state spends $22,595 maintaining state-controlled roads and $66,370 on capital and bridge disbursements per mile, ranking 36th and 38th in those categories, respectively. The state ranked 42nd for its spending on administrative costs.
The state ranked near the bottom in fatality rates, coming in 46th for rural fatalities and 47th for urban fatalities.
“Alaska’s rural fatality rate of 2.01 is 1.5 times higher than Montana’s rate but somewhat lower than Hawaii’s rate,” according to the report. “Alaska’s urban fatality rate of 1.16 is three times higher than Montana’s rate and slightly higher than Hawaii’s rate.”
Alaska fares better in urban areas, ranking in the top 10. The state came in sixth for urban interstate paving condition, fourth in urban arterial pavement condition and seventh in urbanized area congestion.
“To improve in the report’s overall rankings, Alaska could improve its rural Interstate pavement condition, rural arterial pavement condition, rural fatality rate, and urban fatality rate,” said Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation. “The state made progress improving its efficiency.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget proposal includes some expenditures to improve Alaska’s roads. The All-Alaska Highway Safety Initiative first targets improvements along a 15-mile section of the Seward Highway. The initiative’s goal is to reduce the number of crashes, Dunleavy said in his budget proposal.