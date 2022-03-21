(The Center Square) – Members of the Alaska Legislature and others praised U.S. Rep. Don Young, who passed away at age 88.
Young, a Republican, was the longest serving member of the U.S. House and was sworn in March 6, 1973. He was Alaska's only member of the House.
“Tenacious and driven, Don Young was a tireless advocate for rural Alaska," state Rep. Neal Foster, D-Nome, said. "His loss is impossible to overstate.”
"The congressman was a towering figure in Alaska for more than half a century," House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, said. "He provided great courage and leadership during many of the most important policy debates that molded Alaska’s future."
Young died Friday on his way back to Alaska. He was scheduled to have a meeting with state lawmakers Monday, Tilton said.
"We have lost a giant who we loved dearly and who held Alaska in his heart –always," U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said. "Don was coming home to the place that he loved, and to the people that loved him best."
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan called Young a friend and a mentor.
"His spirit – authentic, tenacious, indomitable, a man of the people – epitomized our great state to such a degree that there was a sense he’d always be with us, that he’d live forever," Sullivan said in a statement. “The Alaska that we know and love today is a reality because of the tireless work of Don Young."
Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Young was a great friend for many years.
"Hours after being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives, he was leading the historic battle for approval of the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline," Dunleavy said in a statement. "Shortly after, he was impressively honored in 1973 as the ‘Freshman Congressman of the Year.' "
The date for a special election to fill Young's seat has not been announced.