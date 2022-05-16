(The Center Square) - A conference committee will hammer out the details of Alaska's budget after the House of Representatives rejected a spending plan by the opposing chamber.
The Senate included a $4,200 Permanent Fund Dividend in their spending plan along with a $1,300 energy relief check that is backed by the House.
The state would have to draw on its savings account to cover the PFD payments, according to information in a newsletter from Rep Matt Claman, D-Anchorage. The Senate also based its budget on the current price of oil, which could put the state's finances at risk if oil prices drop, according to Claman.
The House voted 22-18 on Saturday to reject the Senate's version of the budget bill.
House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton, R-Chugiak/MatSu, said lawmakers caved to special interests.
"There were no real winners today, but certainly average Alaskans were the big losers," Tilton said in a news release. "It is unfortunate that the special interests are able sway so many members while disregarding the majority that sent us here."
Last month Gov. Mike Dunleavy called on lawmakers to give Alaska residents a PFD payment of $3,700. The money would come from a projected $3.4 billion increase in state revenues, he said.
"The more money in the hands of Alaskans, the better it will be for everyone," Dunleavy said in a statement. "These are dire times for Alaskans who are paying at the pump while the government benefits from high oil price. We need to be putting the money back in our constituents' pockets."
The conference committee, led by Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka and co-chaired by Rep. Kelly Merrick, R-Eagle River, met Sunday to discuss the ground rules.
The group will not allow public testimony as testimony has already been given on the budget, Stedman said. A sheet showing the differences between the two versions of the budget will be posted online once completed by legislative staff.
Lawmakers could end the 2022 legislative session this week if a budget deal is reached.