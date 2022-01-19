(The Center Square) – An Alaska lawmaker wants to increase funding for the state's K-12 schools.
The Base Student Allocation (BSA) hasn't changed since fiscal year 2017, but inflation has increased 11.6% during that time, Rep. Andi Story, D-Juneau, said in a news release.
A bill introduced by Story would increase state funding from $5,930 per student to $6,153 per student in fiscal year 2023. The amount would increase to $6,208 per student in fiscal year 2024. A second bill would base future increases on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Alaska.
The BSA was established by lawmakers in 1999 and does not change unless lawmakers approve an increase or decrease, according to information from the Legislative Finance Division. The BSA is multiplied by the Adjusted Average Daily Membership to determine a school's basic need. The result is the Foundation Formula.
"When school districts lose ground financially, it hurts kids through growing class sizes and fewer critical services, such as counselors and nurses. We have a collective responsibility to families and to Alaska's economy to ensure strong schools," Story said "The best way to attract new residents, build a skilled workforce, and maintain a strong economy, is to assure Alaskans a quality education, pre-school through post-secondary."
Gov. Mike Dunleavy did not recommend an increase to the BSA in his proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.
The bill was assigned to the House Education and Finance committees.