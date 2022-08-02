(The Center Square) - Thousands of people used to make the pilgrimage to Alaska every summer to make high wages in the state's seasonal industries like fisheries and tourism.
The booming economy in the lower 48 has slowed that migration in recent years, leaving the state with near-record high vacancies, according to statistics from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The state's job opening rate was 11.2% for May, just slightly below last summer's peak of 11.4%, according to the DLWD. The rate was 4.7% in late 2020.
Population-wise, Alaska is a small state of about 700,000 and has a workforce of just over 329,000. Seattle alone has a workforce of more than 1.7 million, according to the Washington Employment Security Department. The smaller workforce and the seasonal nature of Alaska's job market makes it different from other states when calculating unemployment rates.
The state's unemployment rate was 4.6% in June, one point above the national average. And some industries have not caught up to pre-pandemic numbers. The oil and gas industry remains 2,700 jobs below June 2019 numbers. The warehousing and utilities industry has 2,100 fewer jobs than 2019.
A lack of jobs elsewhere is one of three reasons why Alaska has attracted seasonal workers in the past.
"But let's face it. When people can find jobs closer to home, typically they're going to stay closer to home," Neal Fried, an economist with DLWD, told The Center Square.
Some job seekers go to Alaska seeking adventure. Others are hoping to make more money than they can at home.
"And in some cases that might still be true in Alaska because you work lots of overtime hours in some of these jobs, but Alaska as far as wages go are not that much more than elsewhere in the country anymore," Fried said. "The differential between our wages and elsewhere in the nation have narrowed so we become less attractive that way."
More than 53,000 people left Alaska than came to the state between 2012 and 2021, according to DWLD. It's left employers in industries like fisheries and tourism having to make do with fewer workers.
"Bristol Bay is the biggest salmon fishery in the world and we had the record fishery this year, the biggest ever," Fried said. "And they somehow seem to manage to get most of those fish processed."
Some economists are predicting a recession. That may actually help Alaska attract workers, Fried said. He is quick to say he does not wish for a recession. Among other things, Alaska's unemployment rate will go up like the rest of the country.
"What it will mean is more people will be coming here looking for work and there will be more competition in the labor market," Fried said.