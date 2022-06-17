(The Center Square) – Alaska is adding jobs and saw a slight drop in its unemployment rate last month. However, the state has still not fully recovered from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
May employment was up 2.9% compared to May 2021 in Alaska, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. It marked an increase of 8,900 jobs. However, this was still 15,300 jobs fewer than what the state had in May 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States.
Jobs have increased in many sectors. The leisure and hospitality sector, for example, had 3,800 more jobs this past May than it did last year but 4,100 fewer than in May 2019. Meanwhile, jobs in the transportation, warehousing, and utilities sector were up 1,400 over the year but down 2,200 from 2019. And oil and gas had gained 7,200 total jobs. There were 600 more oil and gas jobs than one year ago, but the figure was still 2,500 below 2019.
The public sector also added some jobs, but not as many as were employed by the government in the state back in 2019. Local government employed 800 more people than it did last year but 2,100 fewer than it did at that same point in 2019; most of those jobs lost were in public education.
Conversely, state government employed 600 fewer people in May 2022 than it did in May 2021. This means that the state government employed 1,200 fewer people than in May 2019.
“Most public schools and university campuses operated in person this school year after a remote 2020-2021, resulting in higher employment, but total state government employment fell over the year with the phase-out of temporary pandemic-related positions,” Alaska’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development said in the press release.
Additionally, there were 300 more people employed by the federal government last month than in May 2021; this represented a 500-job increase compared to May 2019.
Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped from 4.8% in April to 4.7% in May. It was still more than a full point higher than the national unemployment rate (3.6%).