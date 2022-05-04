(The Center Square) - A bill that would move some funds from the state's general fund to the state treasury is unconstitutional, some Alaska House Republicans say.
The Senate Finance Committee is considering House Bill 322, which would prevent the money in the Alaska Marine Highway System Fund, the AMHS Vessel Replacement Fund, and the Higher Education Investment Fund from being swept into the Constitutional Budget Reserve.
The CBR sweep provision is established in the Alaska Constitution. It requires money remaining in the general fund available for appropriation at the end of each fiscal year to be "swept" into the CBR, according to a news release from the House Majority Coalition.
The original bill only included the Alaska Marine Highway System and AMHS replacement funds. Lawmakers amended the bill to include the higher education fund on Monday. It passed the House by 25-15, with all dissenting votes coming from Republicans.
Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Wasilla, told The Center Square he felt HB 322 violated the Alaska Constitution in two ways.
"First, the constitution requires that each bill, other than the budget, be a separate subject. I do not think a Marine Highway Vessel Replacement fund and Funding School Scholarships had much to do with each other except for the word 'fund,'" said McCabe. "Secondly, the Alaska Constitution requires that there be no dedicated funds. It seemed to me that this bill tried to skirt the spirit of this constitutional requirement by changing where the funding is housed."
The House Majority Coalition said the sweep could be reversed with a three-fourths vote of the Legislature, but it has become "difficult" in recent years.
"A lot of Alaskans have never heard of the reverse sweep; however, they do expect ferries to operate and scholarships to be funded," said Speaker Louise Stutes R-Kodiak. "This legislation will enhance the stability of the Marine Highway System, as well as certainty for Alaska's students, and I'm thrilled to see it move forward."
The bill is an attempt to circumvent the Legislature's constitutional requirement to pay back $13 million of debt owed to the CBR, said Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla.
"HB 322 represents an exercise in legal gymnastics in an effort to statutorily exempt this money from that constitutional requirement," Eastman told The Center Square. "The Legislature foolishly spent nearly all of the $13 billion in this fund, a fund which they are constitutionally required to pay back, and for which there are severe fiscal consequences for whatever period of time they do not pay it back. Now that legislators have painted themselves into a corner, they are attempting to circumvent the constitution in order to escape the constitutional sanctions for foolish decisions that have compounded over many years."