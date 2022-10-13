(The Center Square) - Alaska's four gubernatorial candidates fought it out over whether there should be a state spending cap.
The debate was sponsored by the Resource Development Council and recorded by the Anchorage Daily News.
Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he has introduced a constitutional spending cap and will continue to support one.
"We do believe, like household budgets, you have to have sideboards on your spending," the governor said.
Charlie Pierce, the second Republican in the race, said he believes it's about relationships with the Legislature.
"There's things in the state that we don't need to be doing," Pierce said. "I think that again it's back to what do you want in the way of services and who's going to pay for it. You can't spend what you don't have."
Former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running as an independent, cited his previous experience as governor when oil prices were low. He said he reduced the state's dependence on oil from 90% to 30% and would continue developing a fiscal plan if elected.
Democrat Les Gara said the state should "stop pleading poverty" because it has resulted in teachers and law enforcement officers leaving the state for better pay and benefits.
"I believe in making sure we end $1.2 billion in oil company subsidies so we can use that money to stop turning people against each other," Gara said. "Right now this governor has turned people against each other so you either get a dividend, or you get schools, or you get a university or you get an infrastructure budget. We should have all those things."
With less than a month to go before the Nov. 8 general election, Dunleavy is leading the candidates in fundraising, according to the disclosures filed this week with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. He raised more than $601,000 in the reporting period from Aug. 8 to Oct. 7. His biggest donations were from his brother Francis Dunleavy of Houston, Texas, and Robert Penny of Anchorage. They gave $100,000 each.
Walker raised more than $458,000 during the same period. His largest donation was from Marc Merrill of Santa Monica, Calif., who gave $100,000. Merrill is listed as the chief executive officer of Riot Games.
Gara added more than $402,000 to his campaign coffers during the filing period. His largest donations were two gifts of more than $57,000 from the Alaska Democratic Party for campaign services.
Pierce raised $7,929 during the filing period and had no large donors, according to the report.