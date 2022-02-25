(The Center Square) – The Alcan Land Port of Entry (LPOE) that connects Tok, Alaska, to Yukon Territory, Canada, is getting a $187 million upgrade, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced Friday.
The money, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden last year, will "enhance security and facilitate trade, and ensure a safe living environment for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) staff operating in the remote location," according to a GSA news release.
The Alcan LPOE is open 24 hours and is the only port of entry that provides access to Fairbanks and Anchorage, according to the GSA.
"The new Alcan port will enclose primary and secondary inspection areas into a single building, shielding CBP personnel from extreme weather conditions while they work," the GSA said on its website. "Additional goals of this project include achieving a LEED Gold certification by maximizing energy efficiency and effectively managing stormwater and engaging the local Native Alaskan tribes through community outreach and meaningful employment opportunities."
The Alcan LOPE project is one of 26 major projects announced Friday by the GSA. The projects cost an estimated $3.4 billion. They are expected to support about 6,000 jobs, contribute about $4.5 billion to the National Gross Domestic Product and generate tax revenue for state, local and federal governments, according to the GSA.
“CBP’s ability to identify, screen, and inspect high-risk persons or cargo depends greatly on the operational utility of its land port of entry inspection facilities," CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said. "This investment will improve our operational capabilities and facility infrastructure, as well as help mitigate the negative economic impact of border wait times, facilitate the economic development and growth in the border communities, and benefit the American economy on the border and beyond.”