(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow prosecutors to charge drug manufacturers and distributors with second-degree murder if a patient overdoses on drugs they supplied.
The bill targets drug dealers that "prey on Alaskans with addictions," Dunleavy said in a statement. The highest charge under Alaska's current laws for overdose deaths is manslaughter. Murder in the second degree carries a minimum 15-year sentence, according to the state code.
"When you create or distribute a drug that causes someone to overdose and die, you have forfeited your right to live freely in society and you will spend years in prison where you can do no more harm to our Alaskan communities," Dunleavy said in a news release.
The governor also introduced two bills relating to sexually-based offenses.
Senate Bill 66 and its companion bill in the House would increase penalties for sex traffickers by calling it a "crime against a person. Sex trafficking would be a Class B felony if the victim is under 18 and a class C felony for adult victims.
"In addition to focusing on victims, this legislation addresses the demand side of selling humans for sex," said Gwen Adams, executive director of Priceless Alaska, in a statement provided by Dunleavy's office. "This has been largely ignored and we cannot expect trafficking to be reduced until we reduce demand and place some responsibility on sex buyers. From top to bottom this work will make the buying and selling of humans for sexual purposes much more difficult and costly in our great state."
Dunleavy's second bill would require out-of-state sex offenders to register in Alaska.
"Currently, Alaska is seen as a haven for sex offenders because our existing statute does not require all sex offenders convicted in another state to register as a sex offender upon moving to Alaska," according to a news release from Dunleavy's office. "This bill prevents sex offenders convicted out-of-state from avoiding registration requirements by moving to Alaska. It also requires offenders to provide additional information such as professional licensing and information on out-of-state or out-of-country travel plans to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) so that DPS can better monitor offenders."
The bill also allows police officers and witnesses to summarize the case to a grand jury. The victim would not have to appear in court.
The bills are assigned to the House and Senate Judiciary committees.