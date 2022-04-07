(The Center Square) – The Alaska House of Representatives continued with budget hearings Thursday, a day after agreeing to a clause that would ban state funding for abortions.
Rep. Christopher Kurka, the sponsor of Amendment 44, said the cuts would amount to $350,000, "which is a very, very small estimate of how much the state of Alaska pays every year to kill kids in the womb."
The state funded 537 abortions, according to Medicaid figures presented by Kurka during Wednesday's debate.
"Madame Speaker, I can't think of a greater injustice," Kurka, R-Wasilla, said.
The amendment would not stop state funding of abortions, Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, said.
"The department will ignore it because they have to," Josephson said. "The department is compelled by decision after decision to fund general relief abortions, and it's going to do it. I guarantee it."
"Lawsuits challenging past abortion restrictions cost the state $600,000 in one case and more than $2 million in one case just in 2016," Josephson said.
Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, said he did not care whether it was run through court "100 times" because it was "all about the children."
"Children to me include the preborn, all the way down to conception," McCabe said.
The amendment passed by a vote of 21-18.
The House has more than 80 amendments to consider before voting on the budget. Some of the debate is centering around the formula for the state's permanent fund dividend. One proposal would give Alaska residents a $1,250 permanent fund dividend and an energy relief grant of $1,300.
Alaska's House Majority Coalition proposed the energy relief checks last month as a way to offset high gas prices.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a PFD payment of $3,700 that would be paid from a projected $3.4 billion surplus generated by high oil prices.
The governor said he was opposed to the energy relief checks and said they are the same as the PFD.
The Senate Finance Committee also is debating the state's operating budget. Dunleavy proposed a $10.9 billion budget before the session began.
The governor also has outlined spending for more than $386 billion coming to the state from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in a bill sent to lawmakers Monday.
Included in it is $560.2 million for transportation, rural water and wastewater programs, veterans services and cybersecurity grants and $37.4 million for energy assistance and federal weatherization programs. The bill also includes $28 million for energy programs that would improve the electric grid, develop clean hydrogen and create a research facility for Alaska's mineral reserves.