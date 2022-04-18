(The Center Square) – The number of people returning to the workforce has culminated with Alabama tying its lowest unemployment rate in state history, Gov. Kay Ivey said.
The governor announced the state’s unemployment rate for March has tied the all-time low of 2.9%, which is the lowest since September 2019.
“Alabama has been on a roll as our folks have been eager to get to work, and the fact that we have once again hit our record low unemployment rate is proof positive of that,” Ivey said in the release. “We are not relenting our efforts, and I am confident Alabama will continue powering in the right direction because of our hardworking men and women. Truly, the best is yet to come.”
The unemployment number fell from February’s 3% to 2.9% and is down 1.7% since March 2021, according to the release.
The number of unemployed residents hit 65,485, which is the lowest on record, and dropped from 68,663 in February. That number is a drop of nearly 17,000 when 82,443 were unemployed one year ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At no point in Alabama’s history have we recorded fewer people as unemployed,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in the release. “Alabamians are working, businesses are hiring, and we are getting back to normal with every passing month.”
In that span, the state’s workforce has risen by 9,901 to 2,270,463, according to the release. In the past year, the number of people rejoining the workforce soared by 36,743 to 2,204,978.
The industries seeing the highest influx of workers includes the trade, transportation, and utilities sector with 11,900 new employees. The leisure and hospitality saw an injection of 10,500 workers, while construction added 4,500 new employees.
Wage and salary employment increased by 3,800 in March, according to the release, and monthly gains were the largest in the government sector with more than 2,500 new employees. The construction sector with an increase of more than 2,200. The leisure and hospitality sector also saw a rise of more than 2,200 people.
“We are continuing to see healthy job growth, with more than 40,000 jobs gained since last year,” Washington said. “Wages in several sectors saw growth again this month, and two sectors reached an even higher record since last month.”
Shelby County, according to the release, has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.7%, while Cullman County sits at 1.8%, and Morgan, Marshall, and Limestone counties are 1.9%. The highest unemployment rates are in Wilcox County at 8.8%, Lowndes County at 6.5% and Perry County at 6.3%.
Alabaster and Vestavia Hills have the lowest unemployment rates at 1.4%, and Homewood sits at 1.5%. The highest rates are in Selma at 6.9% and Prichard at 5%.