(The Center Square) – The unemployment rate in Alabama has dropped to a record-setting low, Gov. Kay Ivey said.
The governor announced the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month of April dipped to 2.8%, which is slightly under March’s 2.9%. Last April, the state’s rate was 3.6% amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am thrilled that after 202 years of trying, Alabama has once again reached a new record low unemployment rate, and this forward momentum is only continuing,” Ivey said in a release. “The people of Alabama want to work, plain and simple, and that combined with our efforts helped us reach the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history, yet again. We have more people working today than at any other point in our state’s history. We are shattering record after record, and we’re just getting started!”
According to the release, there are 63,208 residents who are out of work, which also represents a new low, dropping from 65,441 in March, as the state has recorded more than 2 million in the work force. Over the course of the year, the state’s civilian work force grew by 25,203 jobs.
“Alabama is leading the nation, no doubt about it,” Ivey said. “We will continue working hard to ensure our people are working. Folks, the best is yet to come.”
According to the release, private weekly wages have increased to a record high of $990.46 and have risen $21.12 since April 2021. Leisure and hospitality workers have witnessed a record high in wages at $411.31, which rose $28.39 over the past year.
The biggest job gains, according to the release, were in the leisure and hospitably sector, which saw an increase of 3,200 jobs, while the manufacturing sector grew by 2,000 jobs. The government sector grew by 1,300 jobs.
“I can’t tell you the last time I’ve seen a jobs report with this many positives,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in the release. “This is great news for Alabama’s economy and especially for our coastal region as we move into the prime tourist season. On top of the other records, we’ve also increased wages to a new record high, with average weekly wages gaining over $21 dollars over-the-year. Additionally, the leisure and hospitality sector set yet another record for weekly wages, with a yearly increase of more than $28.”
Shelby County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 1.4%, Marshall County came in at 1.5%, and Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Elmore, Cullman, and Blount counties have a 1.6% rate. The highest unemployment rate is in Wilcox County at 7.7%, while Lowndes County has 5.5%, and Perry County sits at 5.4%.
Homewood has the lowest unemployment rate at 1.1%, while Trussville is second at 1.2%. The highest unemployment rates are in Selma at 6.9%, Prichard at 4.5%, and Anniston with 4.0%.