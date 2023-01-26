(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released an executive order on Thursday that is designed to improve transparency in state government by easing access to public records.
Ivey's Executive Order 734 requires that state agencies put a public records request page on their websites and also issues guidelines on how the agencies can satisfy those requests.
“From day one, a top priority of mine was to restore our people’s faith in their state government," Ivey said in a news release. "Today, I am still every bit as committed to leading a state government that Alabamians can be proud of – one that is open, honest and transparent.
"Access to public records is essential to guaranteeing transparency in government, and I am proud to sign this executive order that improves this process as a whole."
The order also specifies guidelines for records requests, including cutting the per-page fee for records provided electronically. The price per-page fee would be standardized for print records at 50 cents per page.
Under Ivey's executive order, a standard request is defined as for one or more clearly specified documents that would take agency staff less than eight hours to process. The agency would be required to provide a substantive response within 15 business days.
A more time-intensive search under the new guidelines would require agencies to give a requester an option to clarify and narrow the request. Agencies in such an instance would be required to provide a response either denying or fulfilling the request within 45 business days.
The agency would be allowed to charge up to $20 per hour for the time spent locating, retrieving and preparing records for release. State agencies would be prohibited from charging the requester for legal review or any necessary redactions.
Under the order, state agencies will need to comply by April 26.