(The Center Square) – A pair of Alabama economic development programs could be extended by five years if a recent series of recommendations from a study group carries through in the upcoming legislative session that kicks off next month.
The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Economic Development Incentives held its final meeting Monday, wrapping up a months-long series of reviews on the performance of two existing programs: the Growing Alabama Act and the Alabama Jobs Act.
During the final meeting, panelists approved more than a dozen specific recommendations.
The list will be handed to Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature for its 2023 session. The recommendations come at a time when both programs borne out of the acts are poised to sunset if no action is taken.
Growing Alabama and Alabama Jobs both expire July 31, 2023, and the recommendations call for five-year extensions, meaning they would continue through mid-2028 if the recommendations hold firm.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who chaired the study commission, said the list of recommendations – including the two program extensions – are aimed at keeping Alabama competitive from a regional and national standpoint.
“I’m bullish on our economy,” Ainsworth said.
The list of recommendations also includes what Ainsworth described as an “accelerated” push to redevelop so-called brownfield sites – specific parcels and zones that are blighted – with a number of developer-friendly components in the mix.
The proposal includes potential liability waivers for developers or property owners who tackle the intricacies of remediating former industrial sites. Tax credits could also be in the mix.
“I think we need to be more aggressive here, to make sure we have more sites in Alabama,” Ainsworth said.
One specific recommendation – lifting an existing cap on incentive payouts to developers – remains conceptual at this time. Alabama’s cap for incentives currently rests at $350 million.
“We didn’t put an amount on it,” Ainsworth said. “That’s going to be up to the Legislature to decide.”
Another component within the broader list of recommendations entails a study of strengthening public-private partnerships between state agencies and developers, industries and specific businesses.
“We think it’s important to study what’s going on,” Ainsworth said.
In August, Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield said Alabama’s seven-year-old Jobs Act netted $256.8 million in incentives at the time he delivered his report to the committee. It outpaced the department’s benchmark of $164.6 million.
Canfield in his late summer analysis also stated a belief Alabama would reach a point where the dual programs reach a natural crescendo.
“We believe that there’s an equilibrium that we will eventually reach,” Canfield said. “The number of new incentives that will be coming online, at some point, will equal the incentives that are coming offline as the incentive payouts and the project agreements are exhausted and terminated.”